College Football Upset Picks for Conference Championship Week (Indiana Will Win Big Ten Championship)
The 2025 college football regular season is in the books, which means its time to look ahead to conference championship weekend before the playoff and bowl season begins. There are nine conferences that will be decided this weekend, which means we know there will be at least a few upsets.
In this article, I'm going to give you two conference championship games that I think will be won by the underdogs. Let's dive into them.
CUSA Championship Prediction
Styles make fights, and the stylistic advantage favors Jacksonville State in the Friday night Conference USA Championship. Both teams primarily run the ball on offense, but Kennesaw State does a far worse job defending the run, ranking 88th in opponent yards per carry and 111th in opponent rush EPA. In my opinion, Jacksonville State should be favored in this game, so I'll back the Gamecocks to get the job done.
Pick: Jacksonville State +120
Big Ten Championship Prediction
It's time to give Indiana the credit it deserves. I won't sit here and write that Indiana is the better team that deserves to be the favorite, but I think the Big Ten Championship is a true coin flip, so give me the underdog to win outright. The Hoosiers are just as good as the Buckeyes in virtually every single statistic, including ranking first and third in net adjusted EPA per play and third and fourth in net success rate. I believe in the Hoosiers to take down the defending national champions.
Pick: Indiana +170
