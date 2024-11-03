Iowa Posts Dominant First Half Effort vs Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have gotten off to a slow start against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night, but they definitely ensured they ended the first half on a positive note.
After falling behind 3-0 in a lifeless first quarter, Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee got things going with a critical interception that put the Hawkeyes at midfield.
Iowa was then able to punch in a touchdown seven plays later on a one-year run by quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who was making his first start of the season.
The Hawkeyes continued to get defensive stops and were able to score another touchdown on a rushing score by running back Kaleb Johnson. During that same drive, fellow halfback Kamari Moulton broke out for a 30-yard run that eventually set up Johnson's 16-yard score.
Johnson's touchdown gave Iowa a 14-3 lead heading into halftime.
Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 89 yards and a touchdown over the first two quarters in his typical fashion.
The Hawkeyes also got solid ground production from Moulton and Jaziun Patterson, who combined for 54 rushing yards on four carries.
Iowa's offense has been an issue all season long, so whenever the Hawkeyes can get any sort of offensive production, it's always a sight for sore eyes.
Of course, Wisconsin is not exactly a juggernaut, and Iowa should be beating the Badgers. However, based on the fact that Iowa played a similar opponent in Michigan State a couple of weeks ago and laid an egg.
It's good to see the Hawkeyes actually playing some solid fundamental football.
We'll see if it continues in the second half.