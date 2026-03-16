Iowa WBB March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent and Path to Final Four

Both Selection Sunday shows made Iowa Hawkeyes fans wait until the final bracket before their team's seed was revealed.

For the women's squad it was certainly worth the wait as Jan Jensen was able to guide the Hawkeyes to a No. 2 seed in her second year as the head coach.

Iowa came up short in the Big Ten Championship game but still had a stellar year as three of their six losses came to No. 1 UConn and No. 2 UCLA, both teams are No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes learned on March 14 they were among the top 16 seeds, but now they officially know they are the No. 2 seed in Region 4 - Sacramento.

Iowa Draws Farleigh Dickinson in First Round

Iowa sits in the bottom of Region 4 as they'll open tournament play on March 21 against No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson. The Knights' 30-4 overall record stands out like a sore thumb, though obviously they're playing against a much different level of competition.

Senior Hannah Stuelke knows this is her final chance to win the one thing she's never done in her career and that's become a National Champion. Sadly, her counterpart, Taylor McCabe, has no chance of returning after her ACL injury against Ohio State in late January.

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) celebrates after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Sophomore Ava Heiden has a chance to prove the doubters wrong as she wasn't able to take home a major award outside the B1G this season. She's been the heart and soul of this team, something plenty of new fans will now be able to witness in the national spotlight.

The Hawkeyes have a potential date with No. 3 TCU, a team with an incredible 29-5 record. The Horned Frogs will have to go through No. 14 UC San Diego and likely another team Iowa knows all too well, No. 6 Washington.

Hawkeyes Eye Another Final Four Appearance

South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 with their stellar 31-3 record. While every No. 1 seed is deserving of their spot, it's clear that Texas and these Gamecocks are nowhere near on the level of the Bruins or Huskies.

No. 4 Oklahoma has a shot at taking down No. 1 South Carolina in the Sweet 16, which would certainly help Iowa's chances of making a deep run. First, though the Sooners need to take care of business against a 29-5 Idaho squad and then potentially a team Iowa is quite familiar with, No. 5 Michigan State.

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