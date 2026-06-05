Three Iowa Hawkeyes Featured in EA Sports College Football 27 Trailer

The hype and buzz around college football are only going to continue to get louder and gain more momentum until it reaches a fever pitch over the summer.



EA Sports is doing its part in generating a good portion of that buzz. The creator of the current college football video game released the trailer for College Football 27, the third rendition of the game after a long hiatus, which is already creating buzz among fans.



In that video, three of the Iowa Hawkeyes' biggest stars make an appearance, potentially forecasting a trio that could be an integral part of a big year for Kirk Ferentz's squad.

The Iowa Hawkeyes make a showing in the College Football 27 trailer

In the trailer, which starts with a highlight montage of Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, followed by the Hoosiers' head coach Curt Cignetti, Iowa gets its appropriate shine.



In the trailer, Iowa sees offensive linemen Trevor Lauck and Kade Pieper, joined by tight end DJ Vonnahme, leading the team out of the tunnel into Kinnick Stadium.

A mixture of Iowa’s Kade Pieper, Trevor Lauck and DJ Vonnahme walking down the tunnel to Kinnick Stadium featured in the debut trailer for College Football 27. https://t.co/0vQjSeR0c3 pic.twitter.com/58WsZVIrSk — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) June 5, 2026

The video shows the three leading Iowa out onto Duke Slater Field inside Kinnick Stadium under the bright yellow lights of Iowa's calling card and the name for the team's entrance into the stadium, "Swarm."

College Football 27 Release Date

Although the trailer went out today, college football fans will have to wait a little more than a month before they can play the video game with their teams' 2027 squad.



EA Sports College Football 27 is set to release on July 9th of this year, but early access could allow fans to play as early as July 2nd or July 6th.



The release date gives fans roughly two months to play with their favorite squads before the regular season gets underway with an uncharacteristically late Week 1 on Saturday, September 5.

EA Sports College Football has made a triumphant return

After first releasing in 1994, the game was released every year up until the release of NCAA Football 14 in 2013.



Following the release of NCAA Football 14, the series saw an 11-year break due to legal battles until the world of name, image, and likeness (NIL) came into the picture. The games' return has been a hit, with College Football 25 reportedly bringing in $500 million in sales.

This year's version, EA Sports College Football 27, features two covers. One cover is headlined by Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, fresh off a College Football Playoff title, while the other includes Oregon quarterback Danter Moore, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney.