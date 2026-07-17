Predicting Iowa Football's Running Game Floor and Ceiling in 2026

If the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to find sustained, consistent success in 2026, it starts and ends with the ground game.



The quarterback battle is its own saga, which could turn things sideways, but a stable rushing attack is a must for Iowa and offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

What's the Best Case Scenario for Iowa's Ground Attack?

The roster construction for Iowa entering 2026 is begging to run the ball.



Up front, Iowa has Kade Pieper and Trevor Lauck, two offensive linemen already drawing first-round NFL Draft buzz. Iowa is ushering in three new linemen alongside those two, but George Barnett has proven he can have guys ready.

In the backfield, Iowa has its choice of who to go to depending on the style of game, who's hot, or who fits a scheme better.



Kamari Moulton and Xavier Williams can be every-down backs. L.J. Phillips Jr. is a bruising, physical back, and Nathan McNeil has flashed big-play pop.

Predicting Iowa's ground game floor

Simply having the pieces is not always enough. The right pieces have to be put in the right places to produce.



Now, it's unlikely that Tim Lester messes that up. He has shown he can be a bit of a play-calling chameleon, as he has done in two years with Iowa.

The absolute worst-case scenario for Iowa's run game is a repeat of the 2023 season, which saw Iowa average 15.43 points per game.



During that offensive slog, Iowa ran for just 3.3 yards per carry on the year and 1,623 yards on the season. For context, Kaleb Johnson's monster 2024 season saw him rumble for 1,537 yards himself.



Iowa's ground game floor: 1,800 total rushing yards, 3.75 yards per carry, 14 touchdowns

Predicting Iowa's rushing attack ceiling

While there is a floor, the ceiling seems much more likely to be where Iowa could be headed.



Recently, we spoke of Iowa's overall offensive predictions, which have Iowa running for over 2,500 yards on the season.

This season, if all goes well and the Hawkeyes avoid injuries, things should churn smoothly on the ground.



Any single back reaching 1,000 yards may be a stretch with the depth and rotation Iowa figures to go with, but it isn't far-fetched to see Iowa with at least three backs reaching the 500-yard mark.

The ceiling for this group also comes from Mark Gronowski's departure. He ran for 545 yards last year. Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski aren't built for that type of scheme, which opens up quite a few carries for the backs.



Iowa's rushing attack ceiling: 2,700 total rushing yards, 4.8 yards per carry, 29 touchdowns