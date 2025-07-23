Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium Ranked Among Big Ten's Best
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been a strong home team over the years.
Kinnick Stadium has become one of the top in the Big Ten over the years. According to a recent list by USA Today, the home of the Hawkeyes came in near the top of the list.
According to recent rankings, Kinnick Stadium is No. 6 in the conference.
"In addition to goosing Iowa’s Big Ten chances – the Hawkeyes are 22-6 at home since 2021 – Kinnick is home to the best new tradition in the sport: Since 2017, players and fans turn at the end of the first quarter and wave to the patients at Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “The Hawkeye Wave” is already an indelible part of the college football fabric."- Paul Myerberg, USA Today
Originally named Iowa Stadium in 1929, the name was changed in 1972 to honor Heisman winner Nile Kinnick, who died while serving in World War II.
Since 2008, the Hawkeyes have racked up multiple top-five wins on their home field. This includes two victories over Penn State and a 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State in 2017. That same year, Iowa began one of the best traditions in college football.
The Hawkeye Wave began in 2017. When the clock strikes zeroes following the first quarter, all fans, players, and coaches in the stadium turn to wave to patients in the UI Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The Hawkeyes will face Indiana, Penn State, Minnesota, Oregon, and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium this season. There will be many chances for one of the best home-field advantages in the nation to come into play.