Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Explains His Confidence In Cade McNamara
How much longer will Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stick with Cade McNamara under center? Well, based on everything Ferentz has had to say since Iowa's 35-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, it doesn't appear that a change is coming soon.
David Eickholt of 247 Sports asked Ferentz about McNamara this week, and Ferentz explained why he is confident that McNamara is the best man for the job right now.
"Yeah, a couple things. We see him every day, and we assess all the quarterbacks, as you might imagine, like we do at every position," Ferentz said. "Then the things that were obvious that didn't go well Saturday, my sister probably could tell you. Turning the ball over, and then certainly the pick. That was just a bad mental play on his part. That was the most disappointing play in my mind."
Ferentz was referring to a crucial second-half interception McNamara threw against Ohio State. However, he also thinks that the 24-year-old did well in other departments.
"He has done a lot of good things, too, and I would venture to say he played a pretty good half in the first half," Ferentz said. "He was efficient, and I made that comment I think after the Minnesota game that he seemed more comfortable, more decisive in his play. Keep in mind, too, we've got a new offense, so there's a lot of new things going on."
McNamara went 14-for-20 with 98 yards, a pick and a couple of fumbles versus the Buckeyes. Yes, he completed 70 percent of his passes, but those throws didn't really go anywhere, and the three turnovers didn't help his case, either.
What's more, the senior quarterback has thrown for under 100 yards in 10 starts at Iowa, and his last touchdown pass against a power-four team was, ironically, against the Hawkeyes while playing for the Michigan Wolverines in 2021.
McNamara has thrown for 686 yards, three touchdowns and three picks on the 2024 campaign. He has not thrown a touchdown since Week 1.