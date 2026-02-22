NCAA Eyes Changes to Targeting, Pants Length Rules in 2026

The NCAA appears primed to tweak one of college football’s most controversial rules—as well as a rule you might not know existed.

Football’s rules committee will discuss changes to the targeting rule and the enforcement of regulations surrounding pant length, according to a Sunday morning report from Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

The targeting foul dates to 2008, and it is believed to have played a role in helping disincentivize dangerous hits over the last two decades. However, the nature of its enforcement has varied widely. Per Vannini, the specific provision on the chopping block is a rule requiring players to sit out the first half of the next game if they are flagged in the second half, even after just their first offense of the season.

Regarding pant length, the rules committee is considering stepping up enforcement of existing rules because—per Vannini—“officials don’t believe inconsistently short pants look good in a team sport” and “short pants affect the placement of thigh pads and knee pads, making it a safety issue.” Other equipment-related infractions that could be punished with warnings or penalties include jersey-length violations and the wearing of multiple mouthguards.

The FBS season is scheduled to begin Aug. 29 with seven games, including one between TCU and North Carolina in Dublin and one between Virginia and NC State in Rio de Janeiro.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.