Iowa Coach Getting Shredded for Controversial Decision
The Iowa Hawkeyes faced the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl on Monday, and during the first half, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made a rather head-scratching decision that is causing him to get absolutely ripped.
With the scored tied 14-14 in the second quarter, Iowa had the ball on Missouri's 40-yard line on 4th-and-2. Instead of going for it or kicking what would have been a long—but makeable—field goal, Ferentz opted to take a delay of game to set up a better punt.
Definitely an interesting decision, to say the least, and that specific tweet was a heck of a lot more kind than some of the other responses we are currently seeing on social media (many of which contain profanity).
Ferentz is known for being rather conservative in his play-calling, which generally makes sense considering that Iowa is typically not a good offensive ballclub.
However, in the first half against the Tigers, the Hawkeyes were actually moving the football, and on the other side of the coin, their defense was getting absolutely shredded.
For that reason, it probably would have made more sense to trust either trust that Brendan Sullivan could have gotten the first down or that Drew Stevens—who has a great leg—would have been able to connect on the field goal.
But, nevertheless, Iowa gave the ball back to Missouri.
The Hawkeyes entered the bowl game without superstar running back Kaleb Johnson, who decided to skip the contest to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Johnson was Iowa's primary source of offense throughout the regular season, as the junior halfback led the Big Ten in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
The Hawkeyes' offense struggled with Johnson on the field much of the time in 2024, so not having him made the Music City Bowl that much more challenging for Ferentz's squad.