Iowa HC Has Second Chance at Immortality
It's no secret the Iowa Hawkeyes enter Week 3 as the favorites. UMass hasn't done much to impress in their first two games. Even though Iowa is coming off their first loss, it was to a quality team in Iowa State. The Cyclones went from No. 16 to No. 14, despite beating an unraked Hawkeyes squad.
That Hawkeyes squad is led by HC Kirk Ferentz, as it has been since 1999. Ferentz, like every coach in college football, has his strengths and weaknesses. Iowa's longtime head coach recorded his 205th career win with the team in Week 1. The talk of the town last week was him surpassing Woody Hayes, something he was unable to do.
Now, Ferentz has another opportunity. When Big Noon Kickoff discussed his chance at immortality last week, the one and only Urban Meyer broke down Ferentz's legacy.
"I'm going to go on record and say I thought the Woody Hayes record was unbreakable," Meyer said. "When he [Ferentz] breaks this record, it will be unbreakable."
Ferentz picked up his first win on September 18, 1999. Northern Illinois was the opponent of not just his first win, but also his 144th. That number may seem random, but it was the number of wins needed to pass Hayden Fry. Fry's record for most wins in Iowa history stood the test of time until September 1, 2018.
To put things into perspective, Woody Hayes passed away in 1987. One of the greatest coaches of all time had passed away 12 years prior to Ferentz winning his first game with the Hawkeyes. Hayes had a short playing career from 1933-35 before eventually finding his way to Ohio State in 1951.
Hayes led the Buckeyes to five national championships from 1951-78. He won the Big Ten an astonishing 13 times including all but one year from 1968-77. With 238 career wins as a head coach, 205 of those came during his lengthy tenure with OSU.
Numerous records are at stake in the Iowa vs. UMass game. Fans can tune into the Big 10 Network to watch the Hawkeyes try to extend their 10+ year winning streak over Mid-Atlantic Conference (MAC) teams. As for UMass, they haven't been able to take down a power conference team since 1981. Between the Hawkeyes' win streak, UMass's drought, and Ferentz's chance at history, there are plenty of noteworthy storylines for a Week 3 non-conference matchup.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!