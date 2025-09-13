Iowa vs. UMass: Score Predictions
The Iowa Hawkeyes have shown over their first two games that they have some issues to work out. One week before Big Ten play begins, though, they have a perfect opportunity to clean things up.
On Saturday night, the Hawkeyes will welcome the UMass Minutement to Nile Kinnick Stadium in the first-ever matchup between the two teams. It looks like a mismatch on paper, but what does the IOwa Hawkeyes On SI staff think?
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
As has been the case for the past several years, the Hawkeyes have big issues on offense. Last week's loss to rival Iowa State proved that, as Mark Gronowski threw for just 83 yards all day. If the Hawkeyes want to compete in the Big Ten, they're going to have to figure out their offensive issues somehow.
Fortunately for them, this isn't Big Ten competition. UMass has been one of the worst FBS teams this decade, winning just nine games over the past five seasons. With an 0-2 start this year, including a 27-26 loss to FCS opponent Bryant last year, things don't seem to be looking up for the Minutemen this year.
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa cruise to an easy win as a nice confidence booster before Big Ten play.
Iowa 28, UMass 3
Jennifer Streeter, Staff Writer
While Iowa is not having the best start to its season, UMass has struggled significantly worse and injuries for the Minutemen only make their situation worse. However, the Hawkeyes offense has been inconsistent and will likely result in not covering the spread, but still get the W nonetheless.
Iowa 24, UMass 7
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
With this being the last game before conference play, I expect a similar result to the Hawkeyes’ week 1 matchup against UAlbany. Suffocating defense, a focus on the run game and, hopefully, a little extra inspiration before the B10 gauntlet begins. It’s a “gimme” game on the most basic level for a team that needs a confidence boost following last week’s loss.
Iowa 31, UMass 6
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
Iowa's offense hasn't been pretty, but UMass is coming to Kinnick and is simply outmatched. Iowa's defense is going to slap the Minutemen around all night, and the offensive issues will look less severe just because UMass can't keep up physically. This might serve as a great opportunity for Mark Gronowski and the Hawkeye run to finally get into rhythm against a worn-down defense. UMass is coming off two losses and the same fate likely awaits them on Saturday.
UMass has brought in a new coach and had some positives to take home from the first two games, but they haven’t faced a defensive front like Iowa’s. The Hawkeyes have more depth, more experience in big-time games, and their defense is downright relentless. The Hawkeyes is going take care of the business pretty easily and go 2-1 to start the season.
Iowa 31, UMass 10
