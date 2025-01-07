Iowa Hawkeyes Coach Urged to Make Massive Decision
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in college football, as he has been at the helm since 1999.
Yes, Ferentz has built Iowa into a very respectable program, as the Hawkeyes have consistently been among the best teams in the Big Ten for multiple decades.
But is his time at Iowa City running out?
Many Iowa fans are frustrated with the team's lack of progression over the last several seasons, most notably with its inability to land a capable quarterback.
As a result, some feel that the Hawkeyes should part ways with Ferentz, but he is under contract through 2029, and it would cost Iowa over $40 million to fire him.
So, that probably isn't happening.
But could Ferentz make the decision to step aside himself?
That is what ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is suggesting, as he has placed Ferentz on "retirement watch" heading into 2025.
"Ferentz is under contract through the 2029 season. He should make the call on when he steps aside but will show up in this category every year until he does," Rittenberg wrote.
Iowa went 8-5 this season and fell to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl, blowing a late lead and managing just three points during the second half.
That collapse didn't exactly do Ferentz's reputation any favors, and the Hawkeyes' continued failure in fielding legitimate offenses has become a recurring theme.
Iowa is hoping that Auburn transfer Hank Brown or incoming recruit Jimmy Sullivan could ultimately be the answer under center for the future, but as of right now, things look fairly bleak for Ferentz.
Now approaching 70 years old, Ferentz may seriously need to start considering calling it quits.