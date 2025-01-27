Iowa Hawkeyes Land Commitment from In-State OL Prospect
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are consistently look to add more talent for the future. After a down couple of years, the program is doing its best to get back into contention in the Big Ten.
In order to make that effort become a reality, Iowa is going to need to find ways to bring talent onboard. Whether they utilize the transfer portal or go the old-fashioned route of recruiting, they have to be more aggressive and land more talent.
On Monday morning, Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register has reported that the Hawkeyes have landed a new commitment from in-state offensive lineman Colin Whitters.
"Iowa football has added a local prospect to its 2026 recruiting class," Tachman wrote. "Iowa City West offensive lineman Colin Whitters, a three-star prospect, has committed to the Hawkeyes."
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Whitters is a big physical presence on the line. According to 247 Sports, he is a three-star recruit who is ranked as the No. 49 IOL in the nation.
Whitters was also an honorable mention for an All-Iowa selection in all classes by the Des Moines Register last year.
Outside of Iowa, Whitters was receiving quite a bit of interest. He had offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Lindenwood, but he chose to play for the Hawkeyes.
Ferentz has done a good job of recruiting offensive line talent. That is a good place to start in an attempt to get the offense back on track. He already has four-star recruit Carson Nielsen featured in the 2026 class.
So far, Iowa has five commitments for their 2026 recruiting class. Cash Herrera, a quarterback, is the face of the class. Marcello Vitti is the only defensive prospect that the Hawkeyes have landed so far.
In order to get back to winning at a high level, Ferentz and the staff still have a lot of work to do. Hopefully, their solid start to the 2026 class gets even better and Iowa can start pushing their way back towards the top of the Big Ten.