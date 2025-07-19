Iowa Hawkeyes Make the Cut on Exciting Postseason List
The Iowa Hawkeyes will enter the 2025 season with expectations of being a good team. But just how good can they be?
The Hawkeyes have yet to make the College Football Playoff since its inception. With the field now being at 12 teams, Iowa is among many contenders that have an even better chance.
According to Joel Klatt of Fox Sports, this might be the best chance Iowa has had in years.
Klatt recently shared a Top 10 list of teams that could make their first College Football Playoff. On a list that featured four Big Ten teams, Iowa came in at No. 5.
Mark Gronowski transferred to Iowa this offseason after a successful career at South Dakota State. Klatt believes he is a major reason why Iowa has a chance to take that next step.
"I think this is Iowa’s best quarterback option they’ve had in years. Gronowski will be behind one of the better offensive lines in the country. … So I believe they’ll be in close games, I believe in Mark Gronowski, and I think they’ll win those close games."- Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
Gronowski has experience in big games, winning two National Championships with the Jackrabbits. He is a dual-threat that can make plays in many different ways.
Gronowski will now take a step up in the Big Ten. Even with a difficult schedule and new starting quarterback, there might be double-digit wins on the schedule.
“Can they go 10-2? Maybe. I look at this team, and again, Mark Gronowski, I think he’s going to be excellent. I really do. Can this team go 10-2? The answer is yes," Klatt said.