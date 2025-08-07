Iowa Hawkeyes Take Another Massive Step Towards Impressive Football Streak
The Iowa Hawkeyes keep moving closer and closer to selling out the entirety of all the home games on the 2025 slate, and they just announced a big step in that direction.
Iowa's current streak of home sellouts stands at 21 consecutive games. That dates back to the 2022 season.
The Hawkeyes have already announced sellouts for games against UMass (September 13), Indiana (September 27), and Minnesota (October 25), but you can't have a sellout streak that goes another season if the first game of the 2025 campaign falls short.
Luckily for Iowa, the Hawkeyes' hopes of a 28-game streak are still intact. The athletic department announced on Thursday that the home opener against Albany has now officially sold out.
It has got to be tough to sell out the home opener for schools across the nation. That's because, despite the excitement that comes with being back to football, most Power Four schools schedule what can affectionately be known as a "cupcake" for the first game of the season.
Iowa is no different in that regard. Up first on the Hawkeyes' schedule are the Great Danes. Albany is an FCS program that is a part of the Coastal Athletic Association.
These games are basically nothing but "tune-ups" for the bigger and better program, so fans usually go into it knowing that the game is essentially over by halftime, and the starters will be out of the contest sooner rather than later.
That can be a tough sell, even in football-obsessed Iowa City. You know the student section is going to show up no matter what, but it's no surprise to hear that it took a minute to get the rest of the seats sold out as well.
What is a surprise is that Big Ten contests against Penn State (October 18), Oregon (November 5) and Michigan State (November 22nd) have yet to sell out.
Both Penn State and Oregon, in particular, were College Football Playoff teams last season, and many expect both programs to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten this season. There's also the expectation that both the Nittany Lions and Ducks will be CFP contenders in 2025.
These games will be a chance for fans to see in person how the Hawkeyes match up with the very best programs not just in the Big Ten, but in the country as well.
Perhaps there's some trepidation surrounding these games, and thus, all the tickets haven't been sold yet.
More likely than not, though, they will be big-time contests, and the atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium is bound to be electric. These games, plus the home finale against Michigan State, are bound to sell out sooner rather than later.