Iowa Holds Surprising Record At Nebraska
No matter where the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers, they always seem to come out on top. Even though this is the "Rivalry Week" matchup, the rather one-sided rivalry is even more lopsided when the games are played at Nebraska.
CBS Sports' Chris Hassell discovered that Iowa has won six straight games at Nebraska. Ultimately, that's the longest winning streak for a road team in Lincoln since 1960. Knowing the Hawkeyes have made history going back 65 years, they have no plans on changing that anytime soon.
Iowa Eyes Historic Seventh Straight Road Win At Nebraska
Nebraska fans were quick to point out they hold the all-time series record, 30-22-3, but it's important to note when most of those games took place. Going back to 2013, the Cornhuskers have only beaten the Hawkeyes twice. Iowa has won 10 of the last 12 games, an impressive number knowing how lopsided the history once was.
Shockingly, the two times Nebraska beat Iowa happened to be at Kinnick Stadium. That's not something one would expect out of this Hawkeyes team, but it goes to show that for whatever reason, in this "rivalry", Iowa plays even better on the road than they do at home.
While Iowa has other opponents that quality as greater rivals than Nebraska, this is the hand they were dealt. They'll be playing the Cornhuskers on November 28 in the final regular season game of the year. Even though they've dominated in recent memory, they can't look past Nebraska, even with the Cornhuskers being without their starting quarterback.
Iowa's Road to Their Eighth Win Of The Season
In order for Iowa to win their eighth game of the season, they'll have to get past freshman QB TJ Lateef. Lateef is far from the player Dylan Raiola was, but him playing gives the Hawkeyes a much easier path to victory.
ESPN Analytics sees this as a relatively even matchup, giving Iowa just a 60.1% chance to win. The Hawkeyes going down to the wire against a Michigan State team that is winless in the B1G certainly didn't help their case, but one would've expected the Cornhuskers' stock to plummet after their 27-point loss to Penn State.
Regardless, recent history favors Iowa over Nebraska, and it's not really close. Nebraska has won just one of the last 10 meetings, and Iowa's streak of six straight wins in Lincoln shows they're not afraid to go on the road and make a statement.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!