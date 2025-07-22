Two Iowa Hawkeyes Named To Big Ten Preseason Honors List
The Iowa Hawkeyes head into the 2025 season with some high expectations on them offensively. When's the last time that could truthfully be said?
They made some big additions this offseason, especially at quarterback, but they're also heading into year two of offensive coordinator Tim Lester's system. The quarterback, South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski, is a two-time FCS national champion. The Hawkeyes are also heading into the 2025 season with two senior players on the offensive line who have been named to the Big Ten preseason honors list.
That would be offensive tackle Gennings Dunker and center Logan Jones.
Jones is one of the best centers you'll find at the college level, and he absolutely has an NFL future. He's started 38 games over the last three seasons, including 12 games in his junior season. He was a Phil Steele honorable mention All-American in 2024 and Walter Camp just named him a preseason second-team All-American heading into 2025.
Jones checks in at 6-foot-3, 302 pounds and he's from Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Dunker started 11 games as a junior for Iowa, and he's become a staple of the offense at right tackle. From Lena, Illinois, he was a second-team all-conference player last season for Iowa. He checks in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, and he's sure to be one of the top NFL offensive tackle prospects in the country with another strong season.
Other notable Iowa players to have made the Big Ten preseason honors list in the past include Cooper DeJean, Jack Campbell, A.J. Epenesa, Noah Fant, Josey Jewell, C.J. Beathard, Desmond King, and Brandon Scherff.
All those players went on to play NFL football, so that bodes well for Dunker and Jones.