Three Iowa Offensive Lineman Earn All-B1G Honors

Not one, not two, but three Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linemen were named All-B1G first team. With Logan Jones in contention to win the Outland Trophy, seeing his name on this list comes as no surprise.

Jones is joined by Beau Stephens and Gennings Dunker as the three Hawkeyes to make the list. It's yet another stellar year for George Barnett as Iowa cleaned up in terms of first-teamers on offense, something Hawkeyes fans aren't used to seeing.

All-B1G First Team - Logan Jones

For the first time since 2002, Iowa has THREE offensive linemen on the all-Big Ten first team.



There were 11 teams then; there are 18 now. Impressive. https://t.co/aJGVenAGRZ — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 4, 2025

As an Outland Trophy finalist, Jones has his work cut out for him but he's closer than ever to bringing some hardware home. Iowa has had a few players win the trophy in the past, but the last time a Hawkeye won it was in 2014.

Jones joins Stephens as two of the top three graded players from Pro Football Focus. Stephens topped the list with an 88.3 grade, but Jones wasn't too far behind with his 84.0. Jones third place PFF finish shows just how dominant he was at a position that doesn't get enough love in the game of football.

All-B1G First Team - Beau Stephens

8 of Iowa's top 9-graded regulars for the 2025 season, per Pro Football Focus, were on offense.



Here's the top 12:



1) LG Beau Stephens, 88.3

2) LT Trevor Lauck, 87.1

3) C Logan Jones, 84.0

4) DB Zach Lutmer, 83.3

5) RG Kade Pieper, 82.7

6) QB Mark Gronowski, 81.8

7) RT… — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 4, 2025

Iowa could not have asked for a better left guard. Stephens, Iowa's top graded PFF player this season, was lights out all year long. Seemingly each and every week, he made sure quarterback Mark Gronowski went untouched. Stephens was a huge part to Iowa's successful run game, and it's become increasingly more difficult to replace a player of his caliber.

For the first time in his career, Stephens earned All B1G honors. The 315 pound guard proved his worth this season as Iowa's offense wouldn't have looked the same without him on the field. Stephens is now part of history as Iowa had a trio of offensive lineman earn this honor for the first time since 2002.

All-B1G First Team - Gennings Dunker

Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens all make Big Ten First-Team offense.



Massive year for George Barnett’s unit. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 4, 2025

With aspirations to be drafted, Dunker more than held his weight this season. He may not have as high of a PFF grade as the likes of Jones or Stephens, but it's not like NFL executives are taking those grades to heart.

Dunker earned second-team honors last season and had to push through the pain here in 2025. No matter if he was 100% healthy or not, he continued to increase his draft stock by holding things down as the team's right tackle. Between their left guard, center, and right tackle, it's no wonder why Iowa's offense seemingly looked better than ever.

