Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Surprising QB Prediction for 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes have clearly been trying to make upgrades to their quarterback room for the 2025 season.
Already, they have secured a transfer commitment from former Auburn Tigers' quarterback Hank Brown. Now, they're working on another potential transfer addition.
Beau Pribula, a transfer quarterback from the Penn State Nittany Lions, is receiving heavy interest from Iowa as well. He has not made a decision about where he will play, but Kirk Ferentz is obviously very interested in adding him as well.
Right now, the Hawkeyes have Brown, Brendan Sullivan, and Jackson Stratton on the roster. All three quarterbacks will compete for the starting job in 2025.
Adding Pribula to the room would make things much more interesting.
All of that being said, a surprising prediction has already come out about who will be the starting quarterback for Iowa next season.
Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider has predicted that Sullivan will be the lead quarterback. He left the door open for a transfer to come in and take the job, but Sullivan is his pick ahead of Stratton and Brown.
"The quarterback room is still fluid for the Hawkeyes. Sullivan is seen as the likely starter going into next season, but the Hawkeyes brought Brown in to compete, and want to bring in another quarterback who will likely be the favorite to compete with Sullivan for the starting job and make things even more interesting. It'll be interesting to see if it's a one or two year replacement. The top target on the board right now for Iowa is Penn State transfer Beau Pribula, and he has two years of eligibility remaining."
When the Hawkeyes received a commitment from Brown, many people thought that he would have the inside track to be the starter. Bock doesn't see that being the case right now, although he does think Brown will be the main competition for Sullivan.
As for Sullivan, he has played three college seasons. This year was his first with Iowa and he played two years at Northwestern before that.
So far in his three years as a college quarterback, Sullivan has completed 68.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,647 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also picked up 401 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Being given the full-time starting job could help Sullivan take a big step forward. However, he has never shown an elite arm talent. Perhaps that could come with playing time as well.
All of that being said, a quarterback competition is going to be fun to watch for Hawkeyes fans. If Iowa can bring in Pribula as well, things will get very interesting.