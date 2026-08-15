The Iowa Hawkeyes Are Reloading, But Not Where You May Expect

They are at it again.



The Iowa Hawkeyes have seemingly found another game-changer on their roster who has the talent to single-handedly win them games with one or two plays.



It's Zach Lutmer. He can change games on defense, but early signs are pointing to Iowa using his talents in an additional capacity.

Zach Lutmer has the inside track to return punts for Iowa

One staple of the Iowa Hawkeyes' success under head coach Kirk Ferentz has been their ability to dominate on special teams.



Ferentz knows it's a forgotten part of the game, which is why he focuses on capitalizing on the little things. It wins games for Iowa, and Zach Lutmer, who is the frontrunner to return punts, could play a big part in that.

"If we were playing tomorrow, which we're not, but you would see Lutmer back there. He'd be the first guy.



"Wetjen was off the charts good, just off the charts. Not so much three years ago, but the last two years, just an exceptional player, and he followed a guy who also was off the charts good in Cooper DeJean.

"Hopefully somebody takes the opportunity and runs with it. Zach is sitting in the first seat right now, but it could be anybody. So we'll see how it all plays out," Ferentz said about who is manning punt returns for Iowa.

Iowa's outstanding special teams history

Since the 2020 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes have owned this part of the game, with seven punts returned for touchdowns and three kickoffs returned for touchdowns.



That's an additional 10 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, which is even more crucial considering how Iowa is content to play in tight, close games.

What is even more impressive is the yardage Iowa averages on punt returns. Over the same time period, Iowa is averaging 12.11 yards per punt return. That is a massively important number.

That is essentially a first down baked into each drive to start things off. That makes life so much easier on the offense to get into field goal range and flip field position in low-scoring, grind-it-out type of games, which are common for the Hawkeyes.

A Pick-6️⃣ by number 6️⃣! 🗣️🎙️



Zach Lutmer houses the INT to increase @HawkeyeFootball's early lead over Minnesota.



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/a1Wk40njAn — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 25, 2025

Has Zach Lutmer ever returned punts?

Yes, he technically has. Lutmer has three punt returns to his credit during his time in high school. He returned three punts for 53 yards in high school.



That said, Lutmer has proven his ability to make something happen when he gets the ball in the open field. Against Indiana, he had a game-changing interception return to put Iowa in a position to go for the upset.



Against Minnesota, Lutmer picked it off and took it back for a pick-six, displaying his innate ability to follow blockers, find green grass, and break tackles.