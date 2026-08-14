Big-time players make big-time plays and win big-time games.



That is what the Iowa Hawkeyes have in 2026, with a duo of proven talents ready to take the next step to national recognition.



Two of Iowa's biggest and best names, defensive back Zach Lutmer and offensive lineman Kade Pieper, are viewed by CBS Sports as two of the top players in the country, but are more set to join them in becoming household names?

Zach Lutmer and Kade Pieper are among the best in college football

It's undeniable that Zach Lutmer is Iowa's best defensive back. His versatility, which will be on full display playing Iowa's CASH position, will have him all over the field.



He flashed last year and exploded onto the scene, with his ball-hawking abilities in the secondary paired with a fearless approach to making tackles.

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Zach Lutmer gets the ball right back for @HawkeyeFootball 😤



📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/5n15Nmqymt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2025

Kade Pieper is yet another Iowa offensive lineman set to be among the best in the country at his position. Coming back to Iowa for 2026, Pieper is viewed as a top NFL Draft prospect.



Able to play center or guard, Pieper elevates the entire Iowa offensive line, which is already outstanding, to a whole new level.

Iowa Hawkeyes set to take the next step

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) runs the ball after intercepting a pass during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kamari Moulton, RB

It is finally his time. After a year in the shadow of Kaleb Johnson in 2024, Moulton led Iowa with 878 yards last year, even with his carries cut into by Mark Gronowski. This season is Moulton's chance to take over Iowa's offense.

Trevor Lauck, OL

Kade Pieper is getting a lot of the shine due to coming back to Iowa for another year, but Trevor Lauck has just as much potential to become a first-round pick.



He solidifies Iowa at the tackle position, which is even more important amid the quarterback uncertainty.

Kahmari Brown, DE

Iowa went the Indiana route in the transfer portal by going after proven talents in the FCS ranks. Kahmari Brown is exactly that.



The FCS All-American at Elon recorded 16.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss in two seasons. In a year when Iowa needs defensive line help, Brown is going to have every chance.

Cam Buffington, LB

Jayden Montgomery is getting the nod at one linebacker spot. Cam Buffington is the likely front-runner at the other one. While Montgomery is more of a traditional "thumper" linebacker, Buffington is long, can run, and is the agile linebacker teams love in today's spread era.