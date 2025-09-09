Iowa Starting TE Out for Season
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Addison Ostrenga suffered a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on Monday, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.
"It's really unfortunate," Ferentz told reporters Tuesday. "Addison is a great young guy, and you hate to have anybody certainly lose playing time, and he's one of our senior guys, leader, and just a tremendous young person. That's certainly disappointing."
The news comes after Ostrenga left in the first quarter of Saturday's rivalry game against Iowa State, when attempted to backpedal and reel in a pass from quarterback Mark Gronowski. He immediately went to the injury tent and did not return to the game.
A senior from Sun Prarie, Wisc., Ostrenga started both of the Hawkeyes' first two games. He had one reception for eight yards in the season opener against Albany but didn't record a catch in Saturday's loss to Iowa State.
Ostrenga previously started four games in 2024 and six in 2023. He has 48 career receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
With Ostrenga out, junior Zach Ortwerth is expected to take over the starting job. Graduate Hayden Large and redshirt freshman DJ Vonnahme are also expected to see more action in wake of the injury.
"It sucks," Ortwerth said on Tuesday. "He's a good teammate, a good leader and I know he'll always be there."
"It feels good being at the top of the depth chart. It's just another opportunity. DJ, Large and I are just working and trying to get better. Getting back on the practice field this week felt good. We're focusing on a new opponent, and we're just trying to get better at the little things. We've got a long ways to go."
Freshman Thomas Meyer, a four-star recruit from Clear Lake, could also see more action. He was the lone true freshman to travel with the team to Ames last week.
"We've gotten a much shorter glimpse at Thomas, obviously, because we only know him from August on basically," Ferentz said. "He trained here in June and July, but football-wise saw him starting at the start of August here, late July I guess technically."
The Hawkeyes have had a number of great tight ends over the years, including Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle. Losing their starter definitely hurts, but they always have good depth at the position.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!