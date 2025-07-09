Iowa Hawkeyes Trio Named Among Big Ten's Top Players
The 2025 college football season is creeping closer and there are many ways to get yourself to kickoff.
Major ways include checking out where your team or favorite players rank on latest projections for the upcoming season. Recently, The Athletic put together a list of the Top 25 players in the Big Ten for 2025 and the Iowa Hawkeyes were well-represented.
Iowa saw three players make the list. Gennings Dunker led the way at No. 8 while Aaron Graves and Logan Jones followed at No. 23 and 24.
Dunker has been pegged as one of the top offensive lineman in the conference with All-American potential.
"He doesn’t wear gloves, shops for his clothes at thrift stores and squats close to 700 pounds. The 6-5, 316-pound senior is everything you love about gritty right tackles. He’s started 25 games in his career, including 11 last season on the way to a second-team All-Big Ten selection."- Manny Navarro, The Athletic
Graves took a big step as a junior where he posted six sacks and eight tackles for loss. He was named Preseason First Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele as well.
"The 6-4, 300-pound homegrown senior started all 13 games for the Hawkeyes last season, tallying 33 tackles, eight TFLs, six sacks and three forced fumbles," Navarro wrote. "He’s considered one of the best interior pass rushers in the country."
The list ended with Jones taking the penultimate spot. Jones was named First Team All-Big Ten by the media last season. He joins Dunker along a Hawkeye offensive line that is expected to be among the best in the conference.