Iowa Hawkeyes Unveil Decisive Roster Move
The Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing for their final game of the regular season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and in the process, they appear to have made a decisive roster move.
Iowa has revealed its depth chart for the upcoming contest, and upon examining it, you'll notice that Jackson Stratton and Marco Lainez are the only two quarterbacks present.
Cade McNamara and Brendan Sullivan are both absent.
In the case of Sullivan, this is not too surprising, as he was ruled out for the rest of the year due to an ankle injury he suffered in a loss to the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 8.
However, for McNamara, it's definitely noteworthy.
The senior signal-caller sustained a concussion versus the Northwestern Wildcats back on Oct. 26 and has been sidelined ever since.
Going into last week's matchup with the Maryland Terrapins, there was hope that McNamara would take the field, and head coach Kirk Ferentz said that he was physically fine.
But the school later announced that Ferentz misspoke and that McNamara had actually not been medically cleared, which led to Stratton starting the affair.
It has definitely been a rather strange sequence for McNamara, who now seems to have played his final clap with the Hawkeyes...and in college football in general.
The 24-year-old has been a major disappointment since transferring over from Michigan in December 2022.
His debut campaign at Iowa City ended after just five games due to a torn ACL, and in eight contests this year, McNamara threw for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions while completing only 60.5 percent of his passes.
Iowa is 7-4 on the season.