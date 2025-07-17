Iowa Hawkeyes Already Working On Important Home Streak For 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes are going to play in several big games this season at Kinnick Stadium, and right now, two of those big games have (already) sold out.
It's no surprise, either, that the two sellouts (so far) are going to be for what should be two very intruiging Big Ten games.
Iowa Athletics announced on Thursday that two 2025 games have reached sellout status just hours after the tickets became available to the general public. Iowa's first Big Ten home game of the season is first on the sellout list. That's a game against Indiana, which went 11-2 last season in Curt Cignetti's first campaign as head coach.
The Hoosiers were 8-1 against Big Ten opponents, losing only to Ohio State on the road, and they made the College Football Playoff. In that CFP game, Cignetti's Hoosiers matched up with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and lost, 27-17. Notre Dame made it all the way to the CFP final, where the Irish ultimately lost to the Buckeyes.
The second sellout on the list (again, so far) is the "Floyd of Rosedale" rivalry game between Iowa and Minnesota. That contest will take place in Iowa City on October 25, and it's bound to be another good one. The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers have quite an intense rivalry, and the bronze trophy awarded to the winner of the game, shaped like the pig known as "Floyd of Rosedale," dates back to 1935.
Minnesota went 8-5 last season with a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Head coach P.J. Fleck just recently earned a contract extension from Minnesota that will keep him in the big chair through the 2030 season.
Iowa has sold out 21 consecutive games at Kinnick dating back to the 2022 season, so you can expect the rest of these games to sell out fast as well. The other home opponents on the schedule include UAlbany in the season opener, UMass, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan State.
It would be shocking if those three Big Ten games, in particular, won't be the next to sell out within the next day or so.