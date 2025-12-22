First ReliaQuest Bowl Opt-Out Favors Iowa

Come December 31, the Iowa Hawkeyes will step onto the field for the final time. They're tasked with putting their 8-4 record to the test against a 10-2 Vanderbilt team that just lost one of their star players.

Brandon Marcello reported that the Commodores All-American tight end, Eli Stowers, is opting out of the game. Raymond James Stadium will not have a chance to see Stowers, a player who was by far quarterback Diego Pavia's favorite target.

Knowing this, one can only wonder what other dominoes will follow. The Hawkeyes remain 5.5 point underdogs, but this changes everything for the way they'll approach their defense.

Iowa's Defense Catches Break With Stowers Opting Out

Vanderbilt All-American tight end Eli Stowers is expected to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa, sources tell @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/TkZu647HlL — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 21, 2025

While he didn't average the most yards per reception on the team, Stowers led the way with 62 receptions. That was by far the most on the team as no other player had more than 46. Stowers led the way with 769 receiving yards, a new career high for the senior.

Standing 6'4'' 235-pounds, it's no secret why this was Pavia's favorite target. The Heisman Finalist would get bailed out by his TE time and time again. While Pavis's status is still up in the air, Iowa has already caught a huge break not having to face Stowers.

When the Hawkeyes played Indiana back on September 27, Charlie Becker was a non-factor. Of all the major players they've faced this season, Becker is the closest comparable player to Stowers. While it isn't an exact comparison, it would've been nice to see how Iowa matches up against a player like Stowers.

Vanderbilt's Offense Takes A Huge Hit

Having scored 45 points in their last three games, the Commodores know they're set to face an Iowa team that prides themselves on their defense. There are going to be punts, field goals, and maybe even a safety or two in Tampa as that's the Hawkeyes style of football.

This B1G vs. SEC Bowl Game provides a unique opportunity for each team at the end of their season. While the Hawkeyes are set to put seemingly every big name they have on the field, Stowers opting out shows where his priorities are. If this is only step one for Vanderbilt, Iowa could be set to face their backup quarterback and weapons on offense that saw little to no targets during the regular season. Here in the modern era of college football, we've come to expect nothing less.

