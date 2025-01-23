Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Stars in Hilarious Commercial with Peyton Manning
Caitlin Clark is becoming a bigger brand by the day. The Iowa Hawkeyes' legend has already made herself one of the biggest names in sports, but she just keeps growing off the court.
Recently, Clark was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game hanging out with Taylor Swift. Now, she's starring in commercials with NFL legend Peyton Manning.
As shared by Max Lewis of Fox 59 in Indianapolis, Clark teamed up with Manning on a commercial about St. Vincent Hospital. The hospital houses Manning's Children's Hospital.
Take a look at the commercial for yourself:
It seems that everywhere you look, Clark is there. When it comes to sports, she has become a literal global icon.
She took the sports world by storm during her college career with Iowa. Due to her success, she took women's college basketball to a level that no one could have dreamed of and has started doing the same for the WNBA.
During her rookie season with the Indiana Fever, Clark did not disappoint. She lived up to all of the hype that she has been receiving and is now poised for a big second WNBA season.
As a rookie, Clark ended up averaging 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She also shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
Not only did Clark have an impressive rookie season from an individual perspective, she led the FEver to the playoffs.
Looking ahead to the future, the sky is the limit for Clark. She has not reached her full potential on or off the court.
Moving forward, Hawkeyes fans will always continue rooting Clark on with the same passion that they had for her when she was playing for Iowa. Seeing Clark succeed at the level that she is succeeding has been everything that Hawkeyes fans have wanted.