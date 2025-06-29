WNBA Legend Sees One Big Problem With Caitlin Clark’s Teammates
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has missed the last two games while dealing with a groin injury, which occurred during a win over the Seattle Storm last week.
WNBA legend Sue Bird was in attendance for that one and the former Storm great was able to pick up on something that might be holding Clark back and is causing her to work really hard on the offensive end of the floor.
"I got to watch Caitlin play in person in Seattle and one thing I noticed was it would be really beneficial for her if she had players around her who could create shots for her," Bird said on her podcast, Bird’s Eye View. "She has to create a lot of her own shots, but she’s also creating for her teammates. And there are times where if she could just get some open looks off other people’s play it could be really beneficial to her. And that’s where Arie McDonald might have some impact. "
Clark was going through a shooting slump before her injury and had just six points on 3-of-13 shooting in the Fever's victory of the Storm. On the road this season she has gone a stunning 1-of-28 from three-point land.
Bird's insights might be something Fever coach Stephanie White will want to focus on once Clark gets back in the lineup. McDonald, who was added to the roster last week after the team waived DeWanna Bonner, could help with that.