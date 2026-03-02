Iowa's Logan Jones Tops Chart at NFL Combine

As of March 1, Iowa Hawkeyes center Logan Jones goes down in the record books as the fastest offensive lineman.

Just over a month out from the NFL Draft, Jones carved out a clear path to be one of the top offensive lineman selected.

His 4.90 40-yard dash time is stellar knowing the Iowa native stands 6'3'' 299-pounds. His dimensions could be the only thing that hold him back as his NFL.com profile says he's "undersized", though he has "NFL-ready technique."

Jones unofficial time was 4.91 seconds but it was later corrected to 4.90 which surpassed eight other lineman who had sub-par five second dashes.

Logan Jones is NFL Ready

Top 40 times for the offensive linemen at this year’s combine: pic.twitter.com/X4i0rnizfN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2026

"He’s fun to watch. He plays like he’s got two kids and a mortgage to pay, man. That kind of grown-man effort," an AFC personnel director told NFL.com. So far, Jones has graded out as a 6.20 which translates to "will eventually be average starter."

His 75 rating from Next Gen Stats puts him in the "good" category though all signs are pointing towards Jones starting for an NFL team in his rookie season. Sure, he'll be 25 in October, but that shouldn't be a reason teams don't look his way.

With the right environment, a team should be able to add even more muscle mass and bulk up Jones to a frame they're comfortable with. Being undersized in the NFL is a nightmare, but one quote about his stature doesn't make up for just how explosive and dominant Jones was during his career at Iowa.

Jones' Four-Year Iowa Career

Iowa OL Logan Jones was MOVING💨



His 4.91u ties the fastest run by an OL at the 2026 Combinepic.twitter.com/62TDqCUpLz — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 1, 2026

A 2021 injury kept Jones out of action but that didn't stop him from being a difference maker on this squad in years to come. The following year he won the "next man in award" as he started all 13 games at center. While doing so, he played every offensive down in all but three of those games.

Jones worked his way up to Third team All-Big Ten honors the following year before being named First team by the media in 2024. By his senior season, Jones was a consensus All-American on top of plenty of other awards that came his way.

Along with being part of the Outland Trophy winners, Jones was the Rimington Trophy winner which recognizes him as the best center in the country. An NFL team could try him out at a different position, though it's clear he's at his best under center and that's a premium position at the next level.

