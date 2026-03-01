Why Jerry Jones, Cowboys Plan to Approach Free Agency Differently This Offseason

Jerry Jones has stated his intentions for the Cowboys to be more active in free agency this offseason. Jones re-iterated that sentiment at the combine on Friday, telling reporters he could see the team “being aggressive in free agency” this year.

“I’m excited about doing everything we can now to really have a better record than we had last year, a better team than we had last year,” Jones said. “… I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have.”

Jerry Jones expects the Cowboys to spend more this year in free agency pic.twitter.com/e6BuOWhYGG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2026

The Cowboys refrain from spending significantly during free agency. Dallas has instead opted to build through the draft, where in the past they’ve proven successful at taking elite players that fall to them such as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. They’ve also made several impactful moves through trades, including their prior acquisitions of Robert Quinn, Amari Cooper and George Pickens.

With an offense ready to contend and the number of holes the Cowboys have on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys are looking to truly utilize free agency alongside the draft to bolster their roster this year. The Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought has also clearly worn on Jones, who acknowledged that he feels he has let fans down with their lack of success over the last three decades.

It has yet to be seen what “being aggressive” or “busting the budget” will exactly look like for the Cowboys in free agency, and how they will follow through on those claims. For one, the Cowboys are currently last in the NFL in cap space, and are $58 million over the cap. Additionally, according to Jason Fitzgerald of Over the Cap, no team has spent less in free agency since 2020 than the Cowboys. The Cowboys could be more aggressive, but that might look like pursuing more middle of the pack free agents rather than the best names available.

Even if the Cowboys aren’t among the biggest spenders, taking advantage of free agency more could prove impactful, especially for their defense. The Cowboys finished the 2025 season ranked 32nd in passing yards and points allowed per game. Between changes to the coaching staff and additions in free agency and the draft, Jones doesn’t necessarily believe they could become one of the league’s best defenses, but he does think they can become a unit that will allow them to contend.

“A defense that could support an offense the way that we played at the level last year, and get us into the playoffs, and give us a chance to get good after we get in the playoffs?” “I see that defense this year. I do,” Jones said. “We don’t have to do much to get better.”

“I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody and to basically win some third downs more than we did last year,” Jones added. “And so I think that would be the area that you would see me bust the budget. That is where you would see me do that is what we're doing defensively.”

Outside of free agency, the Cowboys have two first-round picks they can utilize to add talent on the defensive side of the ball. Jones made it clear that they’re looking for players that can contribute right away, and help them go after the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated