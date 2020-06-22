Iowa Adds NIU Grad Transfer Lorbeck

Iowa's football program picked up another graduate transfer from Northern Illinois.

Defensive end Matt Lorbeck posted his decision on Twitter on Monday, giving the Hawkeyes a potent edge defender.

"Excited to call Iowa City home for the next year and a half," Lorbeck tweeted.

Lorbeck will join the Hawkeyes as a walk-on.

Lorbeck was a first-team All-MAC selection last season by PFF College, joining teammate Jack Heflin, a defensive tackle who has also transferred to Iowa. Lorbeck had 34 tackles (5.5 for a loss), two sacks, and three forced fumbles.

"There were big shoes to fill with the departure of Sutton Smith to the NFL this past offseason, and Lorbeck did his part to help fill them with an 86.0 pass-rushing grade off the edge for Northern Illinois," writes PFF College's Ben Linsey. "Lorbeck’s pass-rush win rate of 19.0%, pressure rate of 15.8% and total pressure count of 46 all ranked second among edge defenders in the conference. It’s not quite the 160 pressures that Smith put up for the Huskies across 2017 and 2018, but it’s an impressive effort worthy of all-conference recognition, nonetheless."

In 2018, Lorbeck finished with 21 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and he forced and recovered a fumble.

His decision gives the Hawkeyes a boost on the defensive line. According to 247 Sports' Chris Hummer, Lorbeck plans to redshirt the 2020 season, meaning Iowa can use him in up to four games. He would then be a contender for a starting spot in 2021.

Lorbeck announced his decision to leave Northern Illinois on May 18 via Twitter.

"Thank you for everything over these past 3 years," Lorbeck wrote. "I will be forever grateful for all the people that I have crossed paths with over my three years at Northern Illinois. Thank you to all the coaches I've had a chance to work with, as well as training staff, equipment staff, and administrative staff. I've met some of my best friends here at Northern Illinois. Those relationships I will cherish for the rest of my life. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. And I am excited for what the future holds for me."

Lorbeck's decision marks the third transfer into the program, joining Heflin and former Indiana offensive lineman Coy Cronk.

