Tyler Linderbaum Leads Iowa's Mid-Season All-American Recognition

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Five members of the University of Iowa football team have been recognized on college football’s midseason All-America teams.

Junior center Tyler Linderbaum, previously named to the Associated Press team, is also listed as first-team center by Sporting News, CBS Sports, and The Athletic.

Senior defensive back Matt Hankins, also named first-team by the Associated Press, is named first team by CBS Sports and second team by The Athletic. Senior defensive back Riley Moss is a first team selection by Sporting News.

Sophomore punter Tory Taylor is recognized as a first-team selection by the Athletic, while junior linebacker Jack Campbell is a second-team choice by The Athletic.

Linderbaum (6-foot-3, 290-pounds) is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award. He has started 28 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has posted a 22-6 record during that span. Iowa’s 6-1 record to start the 2021 season includes wins over three ranked opponents.

The Solon, Iowa, native was tabbed preseason first-team All-Big Ten and preseason first-team All-America by five media outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Sporting News. Linderbaum was also named to the Big Ten Conference preseason honors list, as well as the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists.

Hankins (6-0, 185) has started 34 straight games in the Iowa secondary and this season has recorded three interceptions and 25 tackles. He was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the Rose Bowl Game Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski national Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s 23-20 win over No. 4 Penn State.

Hankins had five tackles and a fourth quarter interception in the win over Penn State. He had two interceptions earlier in the season in Iowa’s 27-17 win at No. 9 Iowa State. Hankins has six career interceptions and 193 career tackles.

Moss (6-1, 194) is tied for the national lead with four interceptions, despite missing Iowa’s most recent game due to injury. Moss had two interceptions returns for touchdowns in Iowa’s opening win over Indiana. He has 10 career interceptions, with three returned for touchdowns.

Taylor (6-4, 231) has been at his best in the biggest games. For the season he is averaging 46.2 yards on 43 punts, with 21 of those landing inside the opponent 20-yard line. Six of nine punts against No. 4 Penn State were inside the 20, including four inside the five-yard line. In Iowa’s win at Iowa State Taylor dropped three of his punts inside the 10-yard line.

Campbell (6-5, 243) earned national Player of the Week honors when he recorded 18 tackles in Iowa’s win over Colorado State. Campbell leads the Hawkeyes with 67 tackles. He returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown at Iowa State and his fumble recovery against Colorado State led directly to a Hawkeye touchdown.

Iowa is idle this weekend. The Hawkeyes return to action Oct. 30 at Wisconsin (11 a.m., ESPN).