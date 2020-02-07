HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Five Hawkeyes Invited To NFL Combine

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was one of five Hawkeyes invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

John Bohnenkamp

Five former Iowa players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 24-March 1 in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Nate Stanley, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Geno Stone and cornerback Michael Ojemudia were on the list of invitees released on Friday.

Epenesa and Wirfs are considered first-round prospects. Those two, along with Stone, elected to skip their final year of eligibility.

Epenesa was an All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp and Football Writers Association of America, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He had a team-high 11 1/2 sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He started every game last season, and played every game in three seasons.

Wirfs was the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year. He had 33 starts in 35 games. He was an All-American by the FWAA and Walter Camp. He started 29 games at right tackle, four at left tackle.

Stone had 70 tackles, third-most on the team. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection, and made 21 starts in his career.

Stanley, a three-year starter, threw for 8,302 yards in his career, second-most in school history. He ranks second in school history in career passing touchdowns (68), completions (673), and pass attempts (1,155), and third in career total offense (8,198).

Ojemudia finished his senior season with 52 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups. He played in 45 games in his career, with 22 starts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doyle Sets Assist Record; Hawkeyes Bounce Back Against Huskers

Iowa senior guard has 15 assists, 15 points in 76-60 victory over Nebraska.

John Bohnenkamp

Heller's Lineup Is A Puzzle, But Hawkeyes Have The Pieces

Iowa is coming off 31-24 season.

John Bohnenkamp

Signing Day: Lois, Taylor Added To 2020 Class

Hawkeyes' recruiting class reaches 22.

John Bohnenkamp

by

RobertMac

Women's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Nebraska

No. 20 Hawkeyes look to extend home winning streak.

John Bohnenkamp

The Takeaways From Iowa-Purdue: These Things Happen

The 104-68 loss to the Boilermakers was one of those nights to forget.

John Bohnenkamp

No Drama Makes For A Perfect Offseason For Ferentz

It's not a winter of discontent and disruption, especially when it comes to recruiting.

John Bohnenkamp

Cronk Provides Experience For Hawkeyes' Offensive Line

Transfer from Indiana fills a spot at tackle.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Breakdown: Iowa vs. Purdue

No. 17 Hawkeyes go on the road to face the Boilermakers.

John Bohnenkamp

Men's Basketball Notebook: McCaffery Leads The Nation

Guard is No. 1 in assist-to-turnover ratio.

John Bohnenkamp

Wrestling Notebook: Kemerer Receives Big Ten Weekly Honor

Iowa 174-pounder gets award after two wins over the weekend.

John Bohnenkamp