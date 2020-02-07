Five Hawkeyes Invited To NFL Combine

Five former Iowa players have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 24-March 1 in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Nate Stanley, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Geno Stone and cornerback Michael Ojemudia were on the list of invitees released on Friday.

Epenesa and Wirfs are considered first-round prospects. Those two, along with Stone, elected to skip their final year of eligibility.

Epenesa was an All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp and Football Writers Association of America, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He had a team-high 11 1/2 sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He started every game last season, and played every game in three seasons.

Wirfs was the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year. He had 33 starts in 35 games. He was an All-American by the FWAA and Walter Camp. He started 29 games at right tackle, four at left tackle.

Stone had 70 tackles, third-most on the team. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection, and made 21 starts in his career.

Stanley, a three-year starter, threw for 8,302 yards in his career, second-most in school history. He ranks second in school history in career passing touchdowns (68), completions (673), and pass attempts (1,155), and third in career total offense (8,198).

Ojemudia finished his senior season with 52 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups. He played in 45 games in his career, with 22 starts.