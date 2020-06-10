HawkeyeMaven
Odds Have Iowa Finishing Second In Big Ten West

John Bohnenkamp

Oddsmakers have Iowa's football team finishing second in the Big Ten's West Division this season.

Yahoo reported on Wednesday that, according to BetMGM,  the Hawkeyes' money line for winning the division is +230. Wisconsin has the best money line in the division at +160.

Yahoo's Sam Cooper wrote:

Since the Big Ten switched to an East and West divisional format, a team from the East division has won the Big Ten championship game every year. That is six consecutive seasons in all, with four of those titles coming from Ohio State with Penn State and Michigan State each winning it once apiece.

That history makes it tough to confidently bet on a Big Ten West team to win the conference, so a divisional bet is a safer investment. Wisconsin, a four-time Big Ten West division champion, is the favorite and is a low-risk play at +160.

Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota are not too far behind. Iowa has consistently finished near the top of the division standings, but the recent turmoil in Iowa City could understandably make you want to stay away from an early wager.

The rest of the West Division:

Nebraska: +325

Minnesota: +525

Purdue: +2000

Illinois: +3000

Northwestern: +4000

The Big Ten East Division odds:

Ohio State: -200

Penn State: +325

Michigan: +400

Indiana: +1600

Michigan State: +8000

Maryland: +25000

Ohio State is an overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten championship.

A look at the championship odds:

Ohio State: -250

Michigan: +550

Penn State: +900

Wisconsin: +900

Nebraska: +2000

Iowa: +2500

Minnesota: +2500

Michigan State: +4000

Indiana: +5000

Northwestern: +5000

Illinois: +8000

Maryland: +8000

Purdue: +8000

