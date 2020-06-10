Odds Have Iowa Finishing Second In Big Ten West
John Bohnenkamp
Oddsmakers have Iowa's football team finishing second in the Big Ten's West Division this season.
Yahoo reported on Wednesday that, according to BetMGM, the Hawkeyes' money line for winning the division is +230. Wisconsin has the best money line in the division at +160.
Yahoo's Sam Cooper wrote:
Since the Big Ten switched to an East and West divisional format, a team from the East division has won the Big Ten championship game every year. That is six consecutive seasons in all, with four of those titles coming from Ohio State with Penn State and Michigan State each winning it once apiece.
That history makes it tough to confidently bet on a Big Ten West team to win the conference, so a divisional bet is a safer investment. Wisconsin, a four-time Big Ten West division champion, is the favorite and is a low-risk play at +160.
Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota are not too far behind. Iowa has consistently finished near the top of the division standings, but the recent turmoil in Iowa City could understandably make you want to stay away from an early wager.
The rest of the West Division:
Nebraska: +325
Minnesota: +525
Purdue: +2000
Illinois: +3000
Northwestern: +4000
The Big Ten East Division odds:
Ohio State: -200
Penn State: +325
Michigan: +400
Indiana: +1600
Michigan State: +8000
Maryland: +25000
Ohio State is an overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten championship.
A look at the championship odds:
Ohio State: -250
Michigan: +550
Penn State: +900
Wisconsin: +900
Nebraska: +2000
Iowa: +2500
Minnesota: +2500
Michigan State: +4000
Indiana: +5000
Northwestern: +5000
Illinois: +8000
Maryland: +8000
Purdue: +8000