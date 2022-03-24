Iowa O-Line Striving to Reach Potential

Iowa’s offensive line is full of potential, which, coach Kirk Ferentz said this week, is a good thing.

But Ferentz also understands that, as he said, “The potential is potential. Really doesn't help you.”

Ferentz thought he had a solid line last season, but a preseason injury to Kyler Schott and and an early-season injury to Cody Ince shuffled the plans.

It took a while for the line to settle in, even with consensus All-American Tyler Linderbaum as the anchor at center.

The Hawkeyes bring back three starters on the line, with Linderbaum one of the two not coming back. That leads to even more questions that Ferentz would like to see some clarity to this spring.

“I think the guys have worked hard,” Ferentz said. “They've got the right attitude. I'm anxious to see everybody this spring. It's fun to watch guys and see how they practice, how they improve and compete.”

Left tackle Mason Richmond, right tackle Jack Plumb, and right guard Connor Colby are back as starters. Justin Britt, who got three starts at right guard last season, is No. 1 on the depth

chart at left guard. Tyler Elsbury is No. 1 at center.

“I thought the line, particularly the last four weeks of the regular season and December, took steps,” Ferentz said. “And I think we saw them play better … they looked more like a winning Big Ten line to me in the (Vrbo Citrus Bowl). Not that we won that game. It's unfortunate. But we looked closer than what we had hoped to look like (at the beginning of the season.”

Linderbaum’s departure is the biggest loss, but Ferentz likes the depth at the position. Matt Fagan and Logan Jones, who moved from the defensive line, are behind Elsbury on the depth chart. Redshirt freshman Michael Myslinski, who will miss the spring because of an injury, is expected to be back when summer workouts begin in June.

“Tyler did a really good job — we worked him there in the latter part of the year,” Ferentz said. “I think that's the best he's looked, quite frankly, since he's been here and he's had a great offseason. Logan's had a good offseason. It helps us, first of all, have enough depth to practice but it also increases the competition. Matt Fagan has done a nice job in there, too. Gives us at least three guys. And (Justin Britt) could jump in there if he had to.”

Jones’ move was prompted by Iowa’s depth on the defensive line.

“It's about doing what's best for the team,” Ferentz said. “And part of the reason is that we were afforded that opportunity because we have some guys right now -- I think we've got eight, nine, 10 guys in the mix for playing on the defensive line. We were really young a year ago. But everybody's back. That gave us a little bit of flexibility.”

The key for Iowa’s offensive line has always been about the right combination, which is why Ferentz is considering all options.

“I think we're moving in the right direction,” Ferentz said of the line. “We'll fool around and play and whenever we do our public workout who knows who will be playing where at that point. But hopefully they're all out there and improving.”