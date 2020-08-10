Iowa Players, Parents Continue To React To A Season In Peril

With the Big Ten closing in on a decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season, Iowa players and parents went to social media again on Monday to express hope that the season could be saved.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to practice on Monday, but the workout was canceled for what was termed, ""awaiting further direction from Big Ten office in regard to further workouts with or without full pads.

Big Ten presidents were scheduled to take part in a conference call Monday evening for what could be a decision to end the season.

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette noted the variety of information floating on social media, saying on Twitter, "What’s up with all the fake news? Can’t we just wait for OFFICIAL word #wewanttoplay"

Fellow wide receiver Tyrone Tracy posted, "The game is more than just a game! We didn’t come this far to only come this far! #WeWantToPlay"

Iowa defensive back Daraun McKinney wrote, "I want to play ball so bad but if i don’t I’ll be hurt about it, but i won’t be mad. If our health is at risk to that point then you gotta do what you gotta do for us to be safe. Your life has a bigger purpose remember that."

Defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon wrote, "It’s more to it then just football it’s about life yea we want to play but if it saves my life then one year without football won’t hurt."

Iowa's high school sports teams began practice on Monday — the football season has been condensed to a seven-game schedule with everyone making the playoffs — something linebacker Nick Niemann noted when he wrote on Twitter, "It’s amazing how Iowa High School football is practicing right now and planning to play this fall, yet the Big Ten has no answers or solutions..."

Parents of Iowa players have also been getting involved.

Maurice Goodson, the father of running back Tyler Goodson, released a copy of a letter he sent to Iowa president Bruce Harreld.

Roy Higgins III, the father of Iowa freshman linebacker Jay Higgins, wrote, "It's obvious that most student athletes across the country want to play College Football this season by three things.1. their actions and hard work .2. Personal goals. 3. The hash tag #WeWantToPlay . I'm hearing a lot with confidence in the professional medical staff put in place!"

His son, though, may have summed up the day.

"Dreams on hold," Jay Higgins posted.