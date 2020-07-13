Iowa Reports Four Positive COVID-19 Tests

Iowa reported four positive COVID-19 tests among 30 conducted within the athletic department last week, according to a release from the university on Monday.

The test results were for the week of July 6-12.

Iowa began testing its athletes, coaches and staff on May 29, when the athletic facilities were reopened as part of the return to campus. Since testing began, a total of 25 positive tests and 418 negative tests (5.6%) have been received. The athletic department does not disclose if the positive tests belong to athletes, staff or coaches.

If there is a positive test result, the protocol includes contact tracing procedures, isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Iowa has had voluntary workouts for football and men's and women's basketball since June.

The Big Ten announced last week that it would be going to conference-only events for the fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Big Ten said that by limiting itself to league games only, "the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

“We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority," Iowa athletics director Gary Barta said in a statement. "The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic.

"The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation. I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction. While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward.”

The Big Ten also announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports that are allowed to have workouts.