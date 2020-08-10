HawkeyeMaven
Iowa Reports 15 Positive COVID-19 Tests In Athletic Department Last Week

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's athletic department had 15 positive COVID-19 tests out of 338 taken last week, the university reported on Monday.

The athletic department has had 47 positive tests and 894 negative tests (5.3 percent) since testing began on May 29, when the department and its facilities reopened.

Athletes, staff and coaches are tested, but the university does not release the number of positive tests for each group.

According to the university's protocols, contact tracing procedures are conducted. The protocols also include isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The announcement comes on a day when the Big Ten is considering whether to cancel or postpone the fall sports season. The football team canceled its Monday morning practice.

The conference announced on Saturday a pause on any football practices involving contact. 

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said on a Sunday radio interview that the Hawkeyes' first three practices were at "walk-through tempo."

“There are still some questions that have to be answered,” Ferentz said in an interview on WSCR-AM in Chicago. “I think what that demonstrates is (Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren) is committed to moving in a safe way, and that everybody feels comfortable within the medical community as well as the athletic side of things.”

The Hawkeyes began voluntary workouts in early June after missing all of spring practice because of the pandemic.

Ferentz said his players gave a “honest effort” in working out on their own in the spring.

“The guys have done a really good job of working themselves into shape,” he said. “I’m pleased with that part. Now, as we start practice, we’re really walking more than running.

“We’re probably doing half the volume than we did last year at this time.”

