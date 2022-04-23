Iowa Football Putting Together Pieces on O-Line

George Barnett is all about patience.

So if you’re looking for answers about Iowa’s offensive line during Saturday’s open practice, you might get some hints. But something definitive will have to wait.

“I know that’s not the popular answer,” Barnett, the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach, said this week. “The popular answer would be, ‘Here’s the starting five. Here’s who’s been working together. They know everything and they’ve got it down pat and we’ll see how it is.’ That’s not where we’re at right now, and that’s OK.”

The line is a work in progress, and it’s going to be for a while.

“If you’re a fan of the microwave, you’re probably not going to be an offensive line coach,” Barnett said. “I’m more of a conventional-oven type of guy. You realize things take time.”

It’s why, Barnett said, he didn’t look for drastic changes early last season, when the Hawkeyes’ line struggles. And it’s why he’s taking his time with this group, because he knows he has that time.

“We have to make sure this room is developed the right way, the correct way,” Barnett said. “Shortcuts? Success will be fleeting.”

The Hawkeyes lost All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and guards Kyler Schott and Cody Ince from last season’s line. Ten of the 14 offensive linemen Barnett has this spring have either three or four years of eligibility left.

“The time is now,” Barnett said. “The time is now to develop. The time is now to get the next generation of offensive linemen ready to play.”

The biggest question is who will replace Linderbaum. Tyler Elsbury, Logan Jones, Matt Fagan and Michael Myslinski (unavailable this spring because of an injury) are all options.

Barnett said there has been a rotation of who gets the snaps with the No. 1 group during practice, and that rotation will continue in Saturday’s practice.

Jones moved over from the defensive line, and has impressed Barnett.

“He likes contact,” Barnett said. “He’s really smart. He likes to ask questions. He took to (the center position) pretty naturally.”

Fagan and right tackle Jack Plumb are the only seniors among the linemen. Mason Richman, the No. 1 at left tackle, is a sophomore. Right guard Connor Colby, who has the most starting experience among the linemen with 11 starts, is only a sophomore. Left guard Justin Britt is a junior.

“I think it’s a healthy situation, where they’re realizing, ‘It’s our turn to step forward and do some things,’” Barnett said.

Colby, a true freshman last season who joined the Hawkeyes for spring camp, is one of the more versatile pieces on the line — Barnett said he has worked some at tackle.

“I think what happens when you play right away, and you make it through the season, you don’t remember some of the bad things,” Barnett said of Colby. “I think what happens sometimes to a kid like that is you say, ‘OK, you did this. Now it’s time you did this.’ Sometimes we have to do a good job, and maybe a better job, of sitting that kid down and saying, ‘Buddy, you’re a freshman, and it’s OK.’ Because, what happens is he can come into spring practice and think he’s got to be perfect, he’s got to be smooth. And what I figured out is, in reality, he doesn’t. And that’s OK.”

Barnett’s line stabilized as last season went along. A new season brings on its own challenges, but Barnett preaches the same patience as he had last season.

“We knew (last season) there were going to be challenges, depth-chart wise, coming in,” he said. “I was fairly prepared for the good days and the bad days. I think as an offensive line coach, the last thing you want to be is sitting around, waiting for the perfect day. I think your happiness is going to be dented.”