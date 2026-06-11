Is Iowa Football Quietly Becoming a Quarterback Destination?

Don't look now, but is there a world where the Iowa Hawkeyes are in play for talented quarterbacks whom they may have never had a chance at before?



I know that reading that sentence even two years ago, and even a little bit now, creates an eyebrow raise and a head tilt of questioning curiosity. But hear me out: things are the way they were at the Iowa many have come to think of. Things are quietly changing with the Hawkeyes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are becoming players for top QB talent

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Just last year, Iowa showed the nation what a competent Hawkeyes offense can look like. Iowa was in fringe College Football Playoff territory, taking Indiana and Oregon to the brink, and if not for some unfortunate injuries, it isn't a stretch to think this team would have made it on the shoulders of Mark Gronowski.



What is even more striking about Gronowski's arrival at Iowa is that it came due to him choosing the Hawkeyes over the Miami Hurricanes, with whom he cancelled a visit. That speaks volumes. It also says a lot that Gronowski was the No. 4 quarterback in his transfer portal class and chose Tim Lester's offense.

Offensive coordinator Tim Lester is appealing to high school recruits

Iowa football Offensive Coordinator Tim Lester speaks during a press conference April 22, 2026 at the Hansen Performance Center in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not just portal talent Iowa is attracting, either. While that is all good and dandy and can be the right path at times, development of high school recruits has to be a factor, and Iowa has turned things up a notch in its recruitment of quarterbacks.

Joining Iowa this year is Tradon Bessinger, a four-star recruit from Utah, who is ranked as the No. 11 quarterback in the class of 2026, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. Bessinger was originally committed to Boise State, but after a visit to Iowa City, quickly flipped.

Take that how you want, but a little reading between the lines tells me Bessinger was drawn in by Tim Lester and believes he can succeed playing quarterback at Iowa.



With over 10,000 passing yards in high school, while it may not be 2026 as Iowa rarely sees freshman quarterbacks taking snaps, Bessinger could push for the job in 2027.

On the heels of Bessinger, Iowa has landed the commitment from Brayden Santibanez, a three-star talent in the class of 2027. He chose Iowa over programs with stronger quarterback lineage, such as Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, and North Carolina.



It may be happening quietly, and it may take a few years to get the machine churning on its own, but the Iowa Hawkeyes are no longer eating scraps at the table of quarterbacks. They are pushing for a seat at the table and are not backing off from going after the top talents.

Tim Lester has taken Iowa into the modern century of college football. Last year, he opened up the playbook to show the nation that Iowa can throw it downfield and get creative, which is undoubtedly a factor in the ability to lure quarterbacks to Iowa City.