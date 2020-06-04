Summer Return Process For Hawkeyes Will Be Slow

Iowa's football players will be back on campus next week to begin voluntary summer workouts.

That's nothing new.

But this will not be the usual summer.

The last workout for the Hawkeyes came on March 13 before they headed off for spring break. Their 15 spring practices and scrimmages were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the football facility was closed.

For players who remained in Iowa City, it was a scramble to find places and fields for workout. For players who went home, some had to improvise to stay in shape.

Coach Kirk Ferentz said on Wednesday the return to football will be a slow process.

"In fact, our work capacity next week will be well under 50 percent of what we would normally be doing," Ferentz said. "But we need to be mindful of the fact that the players haven’t been here since March 13. So we really have to be cautious and move slowly, so we’re not putting anybody at risk, make sure to not incur injuries that could be avoided."

Players will be allowed to lift weights and do other workouts in the football facility and on the team's practice fields, but they will be required to practice social distancing. There will be only one entrance and exit into the facility, and players and staff will be screened daily before being allowed to enter.

"The one thing we can do a really good job of is controlling the controllables," Ferentz said. "When they’re in our facility, at least we know there will be good hygiene practiced. There’s going to be a thorough cleaning. We can kind of instruct them on distancing, those types of things. So you really minimize the risk a little bit, at least you have the opportunity to do that. It’s those others 22 hours a day, 21 hours a day, that I’m concerned about. But that’s true all year around.

"All of our lives are going to be different moving forward because of the virus until there’s a vaccine, which may never happen. We all have to be at heightened awareness and try to be a little more disciplined and be aware of what we’re doing."

The goal, Ferentz said, is to be ready when full workouts begin in July. He knows that won't be easy, given the various challenges his players have faced staying in shape over the last 10 weeks.

"We’re curious to get the guys back to see what they look like, and we’re expecting a mixed bag from that standpoint," he said. "Some players have been away and have had limited access to training facilities and training equipment. Other guys have had access, or have been fortunate enough to know somebody who has a good setup, that sort of thing."

Defensive tackle Austin Schulte said last month he was able to put together a workout area at his family's home in Pella.

"I built a weight bench and a squat rack out of 2x4s, and put a pull-up bar in my garage," Schulte said. "That's what I've been using for the last couple of months."

Getting back into a routine is something defensive end Chauncey Golston said he wanted.

“Sometimes you wake up, and without having a structured day, you’re like, ‘Hmmm, do I actually want to go downstairs to my garage to lift?’” Golston said. “Yeah, I’m going to do it. But if I’m in a facility, there’s no asking myself if I’m going to do it. You have to do it. I really want to get back in there, be around my guys again.”