Iowa Football's CFP Path Opens Up After Chaotic Saturday Across College Football

There was something in the air across the entire college football landscape yesterday. Upsets, tight games, and chaos ruled the week, despite the Iowa Hawkeyes sitting idle on a bye week.

It may have been the best possible timing for a bye week for the Hawkeyes. Iowa, which sits at 5-1, avoided the mess that was ranked teams trying to navigate things. It's a rare case where Iowa not doing anything might have been the very best thing the Hawkeyes could have done.

College football chaos engulfed the country

Nothing does it like college football. Truly. It's one-of-a-kind, and Saturday was a spectacle for the unhinged craziness of the sport. Where do we even begin?

No.1 Georgia getting knocked off by unranked Auburn at home? No. 14 Tennessee dominating No. 6 Alabama? No. 4 Ohio State holding on for dear life against No. 5 Indiana, only to find out that quarterback Julian Sayin is going to be sidelined for a few weeks?

How about No. 7 Texas losing its second game in a row to unranked Florida at home? Let us not forget No. 12 UCLA standing as the last undefeated Big Ten team, after handling business against Wisconsin.

It keeps going! No. 3 Miami was gifted a survival win over unranked Florida State in double overtime, while No. 2 Notre Dame fell to No. 8 BYU with some more controversial clock issues in college football.

Who could forget No. 25 Northwestern winning against Michigan State on a walk-off field goal, despite doing everything it could to hand the game to Sparty?

Things are wide open for the Iowa Hawkeyes

No one was safe yesterday. It didn't matter where you were ranked, who you played, or if it was home or away. The college football world was turned upside down, and in the cluster, the Hawkeyes have been given a door that now sits wide open.

The Hawkeyes simply have to walk through that door. It's not quite as easy as walking through the door. It's really about handling the rest of the schedule, which is more manageable than it has been in years for Iowa down the stretch.

Iowa is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the chaos college football has presented everyone. Multiple teams now sit with two losses, which does create a slightly better chance that Iowa could be in the CFP with two losses, although the Hawkeyes would be better off not testing that theory.

Yesterday proved that there may be more parity than we have seen in college football in some time. The top teams all have weaknesses and have been exposed. No one has proven they are immune to any given Saturday. So, why can't the Iowa Hawkeyes throw their hat into the mix?