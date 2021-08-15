Ivory Kelly-Martin Back in Action

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Ivory Kelly-Martin appreciated the feeling of being back out on the field.

“The first day out here, being able to put on the pads with my guys, I couldn’t get the smile off my face,” the Iowa senior running back said.

Kelly-Martin is back, having returned from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season in the final week.

His veteran presence in the running back room is back as well.

“He’s almost like another assistant coach to me,” said Tyler Goodson, who is ahead of Kelly-Martin on the depth chart. “He’s a great leader. Very smart. He’s still teaching me. I’m still growing, still learning as a player, and he’s teaching me. He’s been a great role model for me.”

“Ivory is a veteran player,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He clearly knows how to operate and just how to do things.”

The Hawkeyes need Kelly-Martin’s experience. Goodson was paired with Mekhi Sargent the last two seasons, with Kelly-Martin being right behind them on the depth chart.

Now it’s Goodson, Kelly-Martin, and redshirt freshmen Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams.

“He's also really good in that (running back) room, because it's a fairly young group. Tyler has played a lot, but he's still a younger guy, third-year guy,” Ferentz said. “So that gives us a good strong, I think, one-two punch.”

Kelly-Martin has been a versatile player throughout his career, whether it’s been on offense or special teams.

He likes his position on the depth chart.

“I am an old guy now, and time is starting to run out,” Kelly-Martin said. “I’m probably more determined and hungry than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Kelly-Martin was planning on a strong offseason workout to get ready for this season before the knee injury disrupted his plans.

“I’m recovered,” he said. “I’m back in it now. It was tough during the spring watching everything again. But it really allowed me to help out in other areas of the team. I found myself in a leadership role, and all of that.

“I’m at the point where I am as healthy as last season. Hopefully I can build on that.”

“We were very cautious with him through the spring and summer, but he seems to be at full speed right now and really doing well, Ferentz said. “So we'll be smart about getting him to the season.”

Running backs coach Ladell Betts said players coming back from such an injury can deal with trust issues with the injury upon their return.

“You always worry about the mental aspect, and the trusting,” Betts said. “I can’t even tell he’s had an injury.”

Kelly-Martin likes to have the feeling of being back.

“It’s always frustrating. Something like that is very frustrating,” he said of his injury. “The joy of coming back and recovering is much better than the disappointment.”