Jackson, Cronk On Outland Trophy Watch List

Two Iowa offensive linemen were named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's top interior lineman on offense or defense.

The watch list was announced by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

Jackson started at left tackle in 10 games last season, missing three games because of an injury. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele and a third-team All-Big Ten choice by league coaches and media.

Jackson was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer. He also is a preseason third-team All-American by Phil Steele, and a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Steele and Athlon Sports.

Cronk joined the Hawkeyes in the spring as a graduate transfer from Indiana. Cronk started the first four games of last season at left tackle before suffering a season-ending injury. He was on the Outland Trophy watch list last season

Cronk started 36 games at left tackle in his first three season, including 13 his freshman year to set an Indiana true freshman record as an offensive lineman.

The Outland Trophy is named after Dr. John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players in college football history to be named an All-American at two positions.

The recipient of the award will be announced in early December.

Four Hawkeyes — Brandon Scherff (2014), Robert Gallery (2003), Alex Karras (1957) and Cal Jones (1955) — have won the award. Tristan Wirfs, a first-round pick in April's NFL draft, was a semifinalist for the award last season.

Only three programs in the nation (Nebraska, Alabama, Oklahoma) have had more than four Outland Trophy recipients.