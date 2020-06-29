Jewell Named To BTN's All-Decade Team

Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was one of three linebackers named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team on Monday.

BTN is announcing its team throughout the week, beginning with the running backs and linebackers.

Jewell was a consensus All-American in 2017, when he had 136 tackles, including 13 1/2 for loss, and 4 1/2 sacks. He was a first-team All-Big Ten pick and was the conference's defensive player of the year and the linebacker of the year.

Jewell had 437 tackles in his career at Iowa, ranking him fourth all-time on the school's list.

"It's awesome," Jewell said in an interview with BTN. "There's a lot of great players ahead of me, that have played in 2010, '11, and '12, stuff like that. Definitely an honor to be named in the top three there."

Jewell, now with the Denver Broncos, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I know I had a lot of goals coming up, but I hadn't thought of stuff like that yet," Jewell said of his recruiting. "It's come a long ways. I've come a long ways.

"I had a pretty good feeling I could be a (Division I) player. But, you know, it was hard to know, because you weren't getting recruiting by a lot of people."

Jewell was joined at linebacker by Michigan's Devin Bush and Wisconsin's Chris Borland.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor were the running backs selected.

The offensive line selections will be announced on Tuesday.