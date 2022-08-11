IOWA CITY, Iowa –– The University of Iowa football team will host its annual “Kids’ at Kinnick” event presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The open practice will begin at noon, with gates opening to the public at 11 a.m. Pre-practice activities will begin in Krause Family Plaza at 10 a.m.

A highlight of the day includes the 2022 Kid Captains joining the players on the field for photos following an exclusive “inside look” at Kinnick Stadium. The Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeye football team that started in 2009. Twelve current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Admission to the event is free for all fans. Free parking will be available on hard surface lots, while normal ramp fees will be charged. Concession stands will be open. All concession stands are cashless. Only debit or credit cards will be accepted. Kinnick Stadium's clear bag policy will be in effect.