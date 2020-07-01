King Added To BTN All-Decade Team

Desmond King closed his college football career in dominating fashion, and carried that momentum into the NFL.

The former Iowa cornerback was named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team on Wednesday.

King played four seasons with the Hawkeyes from 2013-16, setting school records with 53 games played and 51 starts. He was the only Big Ten player in a 20-year stretch with 12 or more interceptions and more than 1,500 combined return yards.

King led the Hawkeyes in interception in three consecutive seasons. He finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for fourth-best all-time in program history. His three interception returns for touchdowns is tied with Tom Knight for most in school history.

He tied a school single-season record with eight interceptions on a 2015 team that went undefeated in the regular season. King, who had 72 tackles that season, was a consensus All-American, winning the Big Ten's defensive back of the year honor as well as receiving the Jack Tatum and Jim Thorpe awards as the best defensive back in the nation.

King came back for his senior season, recording three interceptions while being named a first-team All-American.

King wasn't selected until the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, going to the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in all 16 games that season with 71 tackles, including four sacks.

He was an All-Pro selection by the Associated Press in 2018 after a 60-tackle, 3-interception season.

King has 159 tackles and four interceptions in his NFL career.

Three Hawkeyes have been selection on the All-Decade team — King, linebacker Josey Jewell and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.

Wide receivers and defensive linemen will be announced on Thursday. Announcements on Friday will be for quarterback, kicker, punter, all-purpose player and coach.