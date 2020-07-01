HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

King Added To BTN All-Decade Team

John Bohnenkamp

Desmond King closed his college football career in dominating fashion, and carried that momentum into the NFL.

The former Iowa cornerback was named to the Big Ten Network's All-Decade Team on Wednesday.

King played four seasons with the Hawkeyes from 2013-16, setting school records with 53 games played and 51 starts. He was the only Big Ten player in a 20-year stretch with 12 or more interceptions and more than 1,500 combined return yards.

King led the Hawkeyes in interception in three consecutive seasons. He finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for fourth-best all-time in program history. His three interception returns for touchdowns is tied with Tom Knight for most in school history.

He tied a school single-season record with eight interceptions on a 2015 team that went undefeated in the regular season. King, who had 72 tackles that season, was a consensus All-American, winning the Big Ten's defensive back of the year honor as well as receiving the Jack Tatum and Jim Thorpe awards as the best defensive back in the nation.

King came back for his senior season, recording three interceptions while being named a first-team All-American.

King wasn't selected until the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, going to the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in all 16 games that season with 71 tackles, including four sacks.

He was an All-Pro selection by the Associated Press in 2018 after a 60-tackle, 3-interception season. 

King has 159 tackles and four interceptions in his NFL career.

Three Hawkeyes have been selection on the All-Decade team — King, linebacker Josey Jewell and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff.

Wide receivers and defensive linemen will be announced on Thursday. Announcements on Friday will be for quarterback, kicker, punter, all-purpose player and coach.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lugo Wins Athlete Of The Week Honor

USA Wrestling gives award to Iowa All-American.

John Bohnenkamp

Coaching Breakdown: 2020 Tight End Luke Lachey

The incoming Iowa tight end drew comparisons to Jimmy Graham and Noah Fant.

Adam Hensley

Wadley: 'I Wish I Never Played' At Iowa

Statement from former running back makes allegations toward coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

John Bohnenkamp

by

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Athletics Budget Takes $15 Million Cut

Barta, head coaches take pay reductions as part of 2020-21 budget.

John Bohnenkamp

Scherff Named To BTN's All-Decade Offensive Line

Former Hawkeye among five Big Ten players honored.

John Bohnenkamp

ESPN: Game At Minnesota Will Be Key For Iowa's Season

Most important 2020 game for Top 25 teams chosen.

John Bohnenkamp

Jewell Named To BTN's All-Decade Team

Former Iowa linebacker makes it to network's list.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Reports 5 Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests

A total of 17 positive tests have been recorded since athletic department testing began on May 29.

John Bohnenkamp

Realignment Roundtable: Breaking Down SI's Reimagining Of College Sports

Iowa, Iowa State, and Wisconsin were among those in the Great Midwest Conference.

John Bohnenkamp

Decoding Energy: How Ricky Stanzi Studies The Human Body's Movements

The former Hawkeye quarterback is a GOATA professor and coach.

Adam Hensley