Graffiti Painted on Kinnick Stadium, Kinnick Statue

Workers and volunteers spent late Saturday night and Sunday morning cleaning off the graffiti painted on Kinnick Stadium and the statue of Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick that is outside the stadium.

The graffiti was painted during a Saturday march through Iowa City and neighboring University Heights as part of a recent string of protests nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd.

Some of the graffiti referred to the allegations made on social media by former Iowa football players about racial disparities within the program. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Saturday night that strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who has been accused of making racial remarks, has been placed on administrative leave and an independent review of the allegations will be conducted.

Some of the players who had posted the allegations, as well as other former players, denounced the graffiti on the stadium and on the statue, which stands in front of the game-day entrance for the Iowa players.

"As a former player at Iowa, I understand and support my former teammates and all the issues that are being stated," Carl Davis, who played at Iowa from 2012-14, posted on Twitter. "But whoever did that (expletive) to Kinnick lame as hell and y’all are undermining our progress as African American Players."

"This isn’t what we’re trying to promote," said Jaleel Johnson, who played at Iowa and is now with the Minnesota Vikings. "We want change in a community we consider to be our home. Not to be vandalized by outsiders."

Davis later posted, "Me (and Johnson) headed to Iowa city to help clean anything that has been damaged. We want to be apart of the solution. We put out blood sweat and tears into being a Hawkeye. We want to see it be great as possible. Iowa city see you soon!"

Former running back Akrum Wadley posted:

Current Hawkeye defensive back Dallas Craddieth posted: