Kinnick Stadium Sensory Inclusive
IOWA CITY, Iowa - KultureCity, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs, proudly announces the achievement of the University of Iowa for its commitment to creating sensory-inclusive spaces. KultureCity’s flagship initiative, the Sensory Inclusive program, has been widely embraced by venues, stadiums, and cultural institutions across the nation and around the world. This groundbreaking program provides training and resources to staff, enabling them to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. As a result, countless families and individuals can now experience and enjoy live events, entertainment, and public spaces with greater comfort and ease. We are proud to announce that KultureCity has partnered with the University of Iowa to make Kinnick Stadium sensory inclusive.
The certification process entailed the staff at the University of Iowa being trained by leading medical and neurodivergent professionals on how to recognize those guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all guests at Kinnick Stadium who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.
Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions; age is no factor in this. Individuals might become overwhelmed from the crowds, lights, sounds, smells, or other external stimuli at Kinnick Stadium. Founded on the belief that every person deserves to fully participate in all aspects of life, KultureCity has been a driving force in fostering a culture of acceptance. Through innovative programs and partnerships, KultureCity has successfully broken-down barriers that often prevent individuals with sensory sensitivities from enjoying public spaces and events. With its new certification, the University of Iowa is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending football games at Kinnick Stadium.
Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also, on the App is the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Kinnick Stadium.
"Empowering communities through inclusion and innovation, the University of Iowa is aligned with the same visionary spirit as KultureCity and is championing a world where every individual, regardless of ability, is not just accepted but celebrated for their unique contributions to the tapestry of humanity!” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity.
KultureCity, established in 2014, is a dynamic non-profit organization at the forefront of the inclusivity movement which continues to make waves in creating a more accessible and accepting world for individuals with sensory needs and invisible disabilities (found in 1 in 4 of us). In a short 10 years, a few highlight of KultureCity’s impact includes making over 1,800 venues sensory inclusive certified, handing out almost a million sensory bags to individuals in need, making over 150 live events sensory inclusive, and saving 48 lives through the KultureCity First Responder Training. KultureCity’s commitment to inclusivity extends beyond physical spaces. The organization actively collaborates with influential figures, businesses, and communities to promote awareness and understanding of invisible disabilities. KultureCity partners with event industry leaders like NFL, NBA, MLB and FIFA to make their flagship events sensory inclusive. With ongoing initiatives, partnerships, and a passionate community of supporters, KultureCity is set to leave an enduring impact on the landscape of inclusivity.