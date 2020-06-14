Koerner: 'I'm Going To Be Okay'

Iowa safety Jack Koerner, who was injured in a watercraft accident on Friday night, posted on Twitter on Sunday that he was "going to be okay" and asked for prayers for a friend who was also injured.

Koerner was one of two people on a 2015 SeaDoo watercraft that struck the starboard side of a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to a report released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Koerner, 21, from West Des Moines, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo. Koerner's injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to a statement released by Iowa's athletic department.

The other person with Koerner, Cole Coffin, was taken by MU AirCare helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Coffin, 21, is also from West Des Moines.

Three people on the other boat were not injured.

Koerner had finished the first week of voluntary workouts on Iowa's campus and was on a weekend trip with his father, Gary, and other families from West Des Moines.

Koerner, a junior, is one of the players on Iowa's Leadership Group for the 2020 season.

Koerner joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on and sat out the 2017 season as a redshirt. He played in 12 games in 2018, mostly on special teams.

But Koerner rose on the depth chart before the 2019 season. He played in all 13 games, starting the last 11 at free safety. Koerner finished the season with 81 tackles, including 49 solos.

Koerner closed the season strong. He had 11 tackles and an interception in Iowa's win over Nebraska in the regular-season finale, and then had eight tackles in the Hawkeyes' Holiday Bowl win over USC.

Koerner, who was put on scholarship beginning with the spring semester earlier this year, had a career-high 13 tackles in a loss to Penn State last season.